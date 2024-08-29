Lupita Nyong'o honours late actor Chadwick Boseman four years after his death

Lupita Nyong'o remembers late actor Chadwick Boseman four years after his death

Lupita Nyong'o has recently paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman four years after his death.



Taking to Instagram on August 28, The 355 actress posted two photos, featuring a black-and-white solo photo of Chadwick and then a colour picture of the two laughing together during an event.

In the caption, Lupita wrote, “Grief never ends. But it changes.”

“It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.' —unknown,” said the 41-year-old.

Lupita added, “Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever.”

Earlier in an interview with PEOPLE, the actress talked about her experience of playing a patient with terminal cancer in horror movie, A Quiet Place: Day One.



“It was actually very therapeutic because I had just experienced not too many years ago the death of Chadwick Boseman, which shook me to my core,” she said back in June.

Lupita mentioned, “I definitely was thinking about that a lot.”

“What I came to realise is that it's really important to be reminded of our mortality, because then we live life just a little more intentionally,” remarked the Oscar winner.

The actress added, “When we think we have all the time in the world, we can really take people for granted and experiences for granted.”