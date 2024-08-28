Winona Ryder recalls repeating iconic lines from Beetlejuice movie for fans

Winona Ryder has recently revealed her fans would ask her to repeat iconic lines from Beetlejuice movie.
In a new interview with Etalk, Winona recalled, “I have missed flights because the TSA people wouldn't let me through unless I said it three times.”
Michael Keaton, who reprises his title role in the upcoming sequel, was shocked by Winona’s story.
“Oh my God!” he said, while O’Hara, who is also returning as Lydia's mom Deelia Deetz, “Are you kidding me?”
Jenna Ortega replied, “That serious? What airline?”
Winona mentioned she would say the dialogues for security leaving her stuck at the airport.
“I would do it and they’d be like, ‘Do it again!’ Like, it became a thing and I’m like, ‘Please! I’m late!’” she remarked.
Reflecting on her Beetlejuice character, Winona told Harper’s Bazaar in July, “She was someone I really identified with.”
“I remember at my first meeting with the Duffer brothers. I said, ‘As long as if Beetlejuice 2 happens, you’ll let me go do that,’” stated the actress.
Winona added, “They agreed. Luckily it worked out. That was my one condition.”
Meanwhile, Winona will also be seen in upcoming sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is going to release in theatres on September 6.
