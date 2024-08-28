BTS' Jimin, Jungkook pen goodbye notes for fellow comrade

Jimin and Jungkook will reunite with other BTS members in 2025

Jimin and Jungkook have bid a heartfelt farewell to their fellow comrade as he wraps up his military service while the duo continue their tenure.

Before he left, the departing soldier collected handwritten messages from BTS members and other comrades on his military uniform as per a viral photo over social media platforms.

"I remember you asking me to remember your name when we first met," Jimin, 28, expressed his gratitude. "Thank you for coming first and taking care of me with a smile."

"Your skin will be fine once you take care of it. Be happy," he added a touch of humour in his message.

Jungkook, 26, kept his farewell brief but impactful, simply praising the fellow soldier, "You did a good job!"

For the unversed, Jimin and Jungkook enlisted for their mandatory military service in December 2023.

After completing five weeks of basic training, they joined the 5th Infantry Division.

The BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V will complete their services in 2025, joining Jin, 31, who has already been discharged from the military on July 12.

Additionally, Jimin and Jungkook’s show, Are You Sure?!, has premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on August 8.