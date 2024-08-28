Jeremy Allen White gives rare update on ‘The Bear’ season 4 filming

Jeremy Allen White teases 'The Bear' Season 4 filming start date

Jeremy Allen White dropped hints about when The Bear Season Four will begin filming.

In an interview with Esquire UK, the 33-year-old actor revealed that filming for the new season of the FX comedy-drama will begin next year.

"I’m not sure exactly when. I know it’s not going to be until next year," he replied to the question about when he is expected to start filming.

"I imagine sometime early next year, a similar start date to the last couple of years: February/March time," he added, teasing the potential months as well.

While the upcoming season is not expected to be released soon, The Bear season three, which consisted of ten episodes, all dropped on Hulu on June 24.

Earlier, during season three’s premiere at El Capitan Theatre, the Shameless actor reflected on his on-screen character.

"He never seems to be able to apologize very well," he told Deadline. "You see Carmy make some similar mistakes this year. When he leaves that walk-in, he feels like he let everybody down. He’s filled with a lot of guilt and shame."

While the Primetime Emmy Award winner reprised his role as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in the third season, joined by Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the series also starred Abby Elliot, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and others to round out the stellar lineup.