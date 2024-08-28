Carrie Underwood hints how she will judge ‘American Idol’ upcoming season

Carrie Underwood on judging ‘American Idol’

Carrie Underwood got candid on what she plans to bring to the upcoming American Idol season as the newest judge.



“I think I can be honest and constructive, but still kind,” Underwood shared with the radio personality Buzz Brainard, real name Cam Brainard, on Friday, August 23, about her judging style.

“And I think that’s the whole point, because people are coming in and it’s dreams. You’re part of somebody’s story from that moment on.”

Underwood, who became the fourth winner of American Idol in 2005 and earned her fame in the world of country music, previously opened up on having her experience in other genres of music, and how that will help her in being a judge.

“I feel like I’ve been so blessed to obviously be so rooted in country music, but I’ve been able to be a part of many other genres or music as well,” she said during her appearance at SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour in Las Vegas via E! News.

“I mean, I’ve got a song with Papa Roach right now. It’s a lot of fun.”

“I like to think that I am versatile,” she continued. “And, hopefully, when I listen to people come and audition, I can have any lens I need to put on in terms of what music I’m thinking.”