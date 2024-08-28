Ed Sheeran was ‘almost’ killed by Kevin McHale at Sophia Bush’s house

Ed Sheeran once 'almost' killed by Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale had to get something out, and it was a “confession” about wounding Ed Sheeran almost fatally at one of the parties at Sophia Bush’s residence.



“I have a confession,” the Glee alum revealed to Bush, 42, on a Thursday, August 22, episode of her podcast Work in Progress.

“You were having one of your parties, and I brought my brother, which I had never done.”

Bush made clear that the gathering was one of her “living room parties,” which was planned to be small but grew with years, and had more people coming.

“Ed Sheeran was at your house,” McHale continued. “And I was like, ‘That’s new.’ I remember walking in and being like, ‘He’s very famous.’”

“And we were on the balcony upstairs and what I thought happened was my brother put his beer on the bannister and then turned and knocked it down and it fell where Ed Sheeran was standing not 20 seconds before,” he added.

McHale also revealed that he considered his brother responsible for the almost-horrible incident for a very long time, until one day when he realised that it was actually his fault.

“I blamed my brother,” he told Bush.

“I was like, ‘I bring my brother one time to your house and he almost kills the biggest artist in the world.’ But I realised, it was me. He put the beer stupidly on the bannister, so there’s that. But then I turned and knocked it over and it went flipping down to the bottom and splattered.”

He continued, “I just remember looking over, because I had looked down right before and Ed Sheeran was right there. And then you came running out and you looked up and I was like, “Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’ In the middle of your party I almost killed Ed Sheeran.”

McHale gladly stepped to the opportunity when Bush asked him if he wanted to apologise to the Perfect singer.

“I’m sorry Ed Sheeran for almost killing you,” he said.

“We never even met. I just almost severely injured him … I don’t even think he realized how close he was to a beer bottle smashing on his head from a second story.”