Selena Gomez wants Taylor Swift cameo in Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez on Taylor Swift's cameo in Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez would “love” a cameo by Taylor Swift in Only Murders in the Building.



“Oh dear, I love that!” the Emmy nominee, who also serves as an executive producer, shared with E! News last Thursday at the premiere of the fourth season of the series.

Only Murders in the Building hasn’t been renewed for a fifth season by Hulu, but Gomez said beforehand that she would “love” if her pal Taylor Swift made a cameo in the series in the future.

“She's a little busy, you guys,” Gomez added.

“Listen, she calls us every day. Here - she's calling right now. Ahh, I'll take it later,” OMITB creator-star Steve Martin, chimed in, joking.

The singer’s co-star Martin Short also added to the conversation, “No, I was talking to Taylor around 3am.”

The 79-year-old comic then addressed the friendship between Gomez and the 34-year-old pop artist, which began in 2008 when they crossed paths with the Jonas Brothers.

“Here's how I unite Taylor Swift and Selena,” began Martin.

“Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly and so does Selena. In the situations I've seen -politically, trolls, everything - she just seems to have a wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly. And I know that you have to think about these things.”

The pop star then interjected, “I wish I was recording that to send to her!”