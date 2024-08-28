2024 VMAS: Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello drama reignited?

The three pop stars are set to take the stage at the 2024 VMAs

The 2024 VMAs are gearing up to be drama-packed as the rumoured love triangle between Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Sabrina Carpenter is expected to play out.

MTV recently announced that the three pop stars will take the stage at this years’ Video Music Awards.

Fans were quick to react to the surprising lineup, with many applauding MTV’s “diabolical” choice to include all three singers, knowing it would stir up excitement.

“Camila, Sabrina, & Shawn? The VMAS messy as hell,” one fan posted on X.

The trio’s complicated history has fueled social media chatter since Mendes and Carpenter were first linked in early 2023 after being spotted together in Los Angeles.

Their frequent public appearances, including at Miley Cyrus' album release party and the Vanity Fair Oscars party, only intensified rumours, despite Mendes' insistence that they were "not dating."

Things took a dramatic turn when Mendes was spotted kissing Cabello at Coachella less than a month later — a moment some believe Carpenter subtly addressed in her song Coincidence.

Meanwhile, Cabello and Mendes, who dated on-and-off from 2019 to 2021, have kept fans on edge with their unpredictable relationship. The duo once again sparked reconciliation rumours after being spotted together at the Copa América Final last month.

Carpenter, for her part, has since moved on with actor Barry Keoghan.