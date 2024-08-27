Demi Moore reflects on explicit scene in Charlie’s Angels sequel

Demi Moore shares her thoughts on bikini scene in Charlie's Angels 2

Demi Moore has recently reflected on her explicit scene in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.



Speaking with Interview magazine, Moore recalled her past experiences while filming the 2003 sequel to Charlie's Angels.

“I had done Charlie’s Angels, and there was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked,” she noted.

At the time, Moore revealed she felt “there didn’t seem to be a place for me”.

“I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong. It’s more like I felt that feeling of, I’m not 20, I’m not 30, but I wasn’t yet what they perceived as a mother,” remarked the 61-year-old.

Moore, who played a former Angel with a dark secret in the movie, opened up about the bold scene where she “meets Cameron Diaz’ character at a beach stakeout while wearing a black string bikini made of a crochet pattern”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Moore also praised the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress Michelle Yeoh on her recent Academy Award win and powerful acceptance speech.

Moore, who appears alongside Yeoh in upcoming movie The Substance, disclosed she was “moved” when she read the movie’s script.

“It was such a unique way to be exploring this issue of ageing, of societal conditioning, of what I also see as the pressure of the male-idealised woman that we as women have bought into,” stated the actress.

Moore explained, “At the core of it, what it’s really about is what we do to ourselves, and I loved that it was illustrated in such a physical way—showing that violence with what we do with our thoughts, how we attack ourselves and distort things.”

Meanwhile, The Substance is slated to release in theatres on September 20, 2024.