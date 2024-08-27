Prince Harry’s possible reconciliation with King Charles: Key sign revealed

Prince Harry might be on the path to reconciliation with King Charles, despite years of strained relations between the two.
Sources suggest that the monarch is hopeful about his youngest son's return, even as Harry continues to reside in the US following his 2020 departure from royal duties.
King Charles is reportedly considering a truce and has sought advice from various religious leaders on how to mend their fractured relationship.
According to an insider, "Charles misses his son deeply. He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons, even though Harry and Meghan have chosen not to return to royal life. Harry will always be Charles’s much-loved son."
"He misses the connection they had and doesn’t want years of discord and disharmony to overshadow his reign," the source said.
He remains committed to mending their relationship and is keen to move past the tensions that have marred their recent history.
