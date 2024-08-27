Kate Middleton’s feelings for Harry become clear after life turning event

Kate Middleton still holds a soft corner for her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry despite their rift.

The Princess of Wales, who announced her cancer diagnosis in March, received a message from Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, which William and Kate did not respond to,

Despite her grievances with Harry, especially after his attacks on the royal family in his bombshell memoir, Spare, Kate just cannot stop caring for him, a source revealed.

The insider also noted that her feelings for Prince Harry have become much clearer amid her health woes.

“Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch and going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring,” the source told Closer magazine.

“And the fact is, she and Harry shared some wonderful times together, he was very much a brother figure in the true sense of the word.”

The source noted that the while “it’s hurtful that things have fallen apart” but she “can’t simply forget all that because of this falling out.”

Prince Harry was a big support for the Princess of Wales when she first started dating William. Harry “went the most out of his way to make her feel welcome in the family and put her at ease.”

