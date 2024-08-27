Keke Palmer shuts down pregnancy rumours with hilarious response

Keke Palmer quashed speculation that she's pregnant after a photo from her 31st birthday celebration with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson sparked rumorus.

A fan commented on her Instagram post, joking that a photo of someone holding her stomach made it seem like she was expecting again. Palmer's response clarified that she's not having another baby.

“That hand on the stomach almost made me think ‘we’ had another Keke coming!,” a fan commented on Palmer’s photo dump.

The Nope star quickly responded, writing, “Idk why her ass [put her hand there] haha cause honey the way I was drinking last night the ‘baby’ wouldn’t be making it.”

Palmer paid homage to Kate Hudson's character in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days with her birthday party outfit, a vibrant yellow silk gown, paired with a chic updo, diamond earrings, and gold jewelry, showcasing her sophisticated style.

The Hustlers star's birthday celebration was a family affair, with her 1-year-old son Leodis stealing the show in his miniature mint-colored tuxedo.

She shared sweet photos with her ex Darius Jackson, as they both showered their little one with love, and Jackson matched Leodis' stylish vibe with his own sharp outfit.

“I AM GRATEFUL TO GOD FOR ANOTHER YEAR!” the Alice star captioned the snaps. “I’m not here for a long time but I am here for a community rich time and that’s what I have.”