Travis Kelce gets Hollywood A-lister approval for upcoming gig

Travis Kelce, in a surprising turn of events, dubbed as “funny and cool” by Adam Sandler.



The Murder Mystery 2 star also hints that NFL star will make a surprise appearance in the upcoming Netflix sequel Happy Gilmore 2.

The Hollywood favourite dropped the hint while chatting it up with Jimmy Fallon, saying, "We have a nice something for Travis. He's gonna come by. He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He's a stud and he's so funny."

The Cobbler star vows to make Happy Gilmore 2 just as memorable as the first, with a star-studded cast - including Taylor Swift's boyfriend - and a commitment to excellence from the entire team.

Sandler told the host: "It's good. We worked hard on the script. We didn't want to let anybody down. People have been asking me for a long time, 'Do Happy Gilmore 2.' And I was always like 'Nah, I'll only let you down.' We're really excited about it ... We wrote our a**** off. We're continuing to try to make it a movie that I think you'll like."

Sandler eagerly returned to his iconic role, but acknowledged that the distinctive Happy Gilmore swing needed a bit of a refresh after all these years.

On attempting the swing, he laughingly shared: "I did it recently. It seems simple, so I tried it out. And I fell. And I laid there for a while, and then somebody brought me a lemonade, and I just kind of laid down on the ground, drinking a lemonade for a while. But I'll be ready. When it comes time to shoot, I'm a gamer, man."