Meryl Streep addresses Martin Short romance rumours

Meryl Streep and Martin Short on dating rumours

Meryl Streep and Martin Short debunked having any romantic connection and deemed their relationship to be “platonic.”



There have been rumours of a romance between actor and longtime pals, and even the pairs Only Murders in the Building co-stars appeared sceptical as Meryl, 75, and Martin, 74 appeared hand-in-hand at an event for the Hulu series on August 24.

A source told Page Six, “It’s gotta be more than a ‘showmance.’ There is definitely something there.”

However the speculations were shut down by a representative for Streep, who reassured the outlet that, “they are just friends.”

Short has admitted his love for Streep when asked by Extra in an interview about their off-camera relationship.

“I think it’s been a friendship that always grows if you work with someone and love that person,” he explained, but again, the confession was wrongly perceived.

A rep for the Addams Family star told People they are “very good friends, nothing more,” after the pair fueled dating rumours in January this year.

The rumours got stronger as some consequences seemed to support the speculations.

Meryl’s separation from longtime husband Don Gummer six years ago was confirmed last October. The actress shares Henry, 44, Mamie, 41, Grace, 38, and Louisa, 33 with him.

Moreover, Martin Short had lost his wife, Nancy Dolman battling ovarian cancer in 2010, after 30 years of marriage.

They shared three kids, Katherine, 40, Oliver, 38, and Henry, 35.

The final nail was the fact that Meryl onboarded the cast of Only Murders in the Building in season three, starring beside Martin once again.