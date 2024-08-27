Ben Affleck divorce ‘relieved’ Jennifer Lopez: Report

Jennifer Lopez amid divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly in relief after divorcing Ben Affleck.



The 55-year-old Love Don't Cost a Thing hitmaker is at peace after officially putting an end to her marriage to the 52-year-old Batman star.

Lopez divorced Affleck on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

According to what a source reported to People, even though the songstress “didn't want a divorce” from the actor, she is “doing as well as she can”.

Affleck was recently linked to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 36-year-old daughter, Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy.

“It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind,” the source added.

“She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around.”

“After filing for divorce, she seems relieved,” the insider claimed.

“Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision. She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top.”