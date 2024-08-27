Martin Short fuels Meryl Streep romance rumours after confessing 'love'

Rumours of a romantic relationship between Meryl Streep and Martin Short began in January 2024

Martin Short's recent comments aren’t helping him out amid speculation about his relationship with Meryl Streep.



During an interview with Extra on Monday, the 74-year-old actor couldn't help but express his admiration for his Only Murders in the Building co-star, calling his "love" for her undeniable.

"I think a friendship always grows when you work with someone and love that person," Short said during a sit-down with co-stars Selena Gomez and Steve Martin.

While the Tony winner remained tight-lipped about what happens between their characters, Oliver Putnam and Loretta Durkin, Gomez was quick to call their on-screen bond "so sweet."

Steve Martin, who has worked with Streep before, chimed in to clarify, "Meryl is friends with all of us. I've done a movie with her, and even if I don’t see her for two years, when we reunite, it's like no time has passed."

The buzz surrounding Short and Streep's real-life relationship began in January 2024 when the pair sparked dating rumours. Though a rep for Short told People Magazine that they are "very good friends, nothing more," their recent hand-holding at the Season 4 premiere of the Hulu show has only intensified speculation.