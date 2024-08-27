Olivia Mun didn't bake husband John Mulaney's birthday cake this year: Here's why

Olivia Munn on husband John Mulaney's 42nd birthday

Olivia Munn didn’t bake John Mulaney's 42nd birthday's cake herself this year, and the actress revealed why she didn’t do it.

The 44-year-old Magic Mike star, who recently revealed her secret nuptials with the comedian, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday and posted a picture of the pre-made cakes she got for her husband to celebrate his birthday.

Both cakes had four red candles, while the chocolate iced one read “Happy Birthday,” and the vanilla iced one read, “John John!”.

“I didn't have the energy to make a (bad) birthday cake this year so I went to the grocery store,” the star native to Oklahoma admitted, writing over the post.

The decision to purchase a pre-made cake comes after the one baked by herself last year was destroyed.

The actress posted the picture of “last year’s” cake as well - with Justin Bieber's Sorry playing in the background - which was spoiled by Malcolm Hiệp, the couple’s son.

The three story messed-up desert was garnished with vanilla icing and a pile of rainbow sprinkles, with candles that read “Happy Birthday.”

“I tried to make a four-layered birthday cake and the bottom layer is coming out,” Oliva wrote over a clip shared at that time.

She joked, “Like and subscribe for more baking tips.” Later writing on another picture, “The cake was delicious. And ugly. Success!”