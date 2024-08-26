Kate Middleton turns heads in classic fedora during unexpected outing

Kate Middleton made a stylish and sentimental appearance on August 25, as she and Prince William were spotted driving to Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle in Scotland.



In a rare public sighting following her recent cancer treatment announcement, the Princess of Wales turned heads with a familiar fashion choice.

Princess Kate sported the same Hicks & Brown Suffolk Fedora in dark brown that she wore during a church visit last summer.

This fashionable repeat not only highlights her classic style but also marks a poignant connection to past outings with Prince William and Prince Andrew.

For a Sunday service at Crathie Kirk last summer, she turned heads with a stylish fedora and a classic brown plaid trench coat.

This August 25, she made a notable return to the same fedora—Hicks & Brown's Suffolk Fedora in dark brown—which she paired with a brown plaid trench that closely resembled the one she wore last year.

Fashion enthusiasts at Royal Fashion Police have identified the coat from Holland Cooper, noting its striking similarities in collar, epaulets, and gold buttons to Kate’s earlier ensemble.

Her recent choice may reflect a cherished fashion formula. She already owns the same Holland Cooper Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat in heather tartan and has two other Suffolk Fedoras from Hicks & Brown in her collection.

Previously, she’s worn the fedora in navy for a January 2020 Norfolk church outing and in olive for a rare home video marking her and Prince William’s tenth wedding anniversary in 2021.



