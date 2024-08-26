Ariana Madix celebrates 100 shows as Roxie Hart on broadway

Ariana Madix marks 100 performances in Chicago.

Ariana Madix took to social media to celebrate a major milestone—100 performances as Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago The Musical.



The Vanderpump Rules star shared her excitement with her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Friday after reaching the milestone in New York City.

"Tonight I hit 100 shows at @chicagomusical, and I’m counting my blessings because I can’t believe I get to do this eight times a week," Ariana wrote, pairing her heartfelt message with a black-and-white photo of her character's iconic sparkling heels.

She went on to express her gratitude: "Thank you to everyone I’m lucky enough to share the Ambassador Theatre with, and thank you to every one of you who has come to see the show. Love you, Rox. It sure is heaven, nowadays."

In her post, she also took a moment to reflect on her journey in Chicago, embracing the support and love from both her castmates and devoted fans as she continues to shine on the Broadway stage.

Reflecting on the milestone, the Vanderpump Rules star expressed her excitement, writing, "100 ladder climbs, 100 Joe Friscos, 100 baby woo's, 100 courtrooms, 100 stage doors, 100 son of a b****'s, 100 times on and backstage with the best people."

Ariana’s boyfriend, Daniel Wai, chimed in with his support in the comments section, posting, "To another hundred more!!!" Fellow Vanderpump Rules castmates also joined in the celebration.