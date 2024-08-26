Matty Healy urges Oasis brothers to end feud and reunite

Matty Healy's blunt callout fueling Oasis reunion buzz as 2025 Wembley shows loom.

A video has resurfaced showing Matty Healy, ex of Taylor Swift and frontman of The 1975, urging warring Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher to "grow up" and reunite for a Glastonbury headline spot.

The clip, originally from a February 2023 interview with CBC News, has reignited rumors of a potential Oasis comeback—rumors that have fans buzzing with excitement.

Healy wasn’t shy about wading into the sibling feud, but it seems his call for peace may have backfired.

After urging a reunion, Healy found himself in his own public spat with Noel Gallagher trading harsh words over each other's music.

Despite the drama, speculation is mounting that Oasis could finally reunite.

Over the weekend, new reports surfaced suggesting the estranged brothers may put their differences aside, not only for a Glastonbury headliner slot next summer but also for a string of 10 shows at Wembley in 2025.

"What are Oasis doing?" Healy asks in the video. "Can you imagine being in potentially the coolest band in the world and not doing it because you're having a spat with your brother?

I can deal with them dressing like they're in their twenties, even though they're in their fifties—but acting like it? Grow up! Stop sulking!

They're men of the people, but instead they're in Little Venice and Highgate, crying over a family feud. Get back together, headline Glastonbury—do us all a favor!"



Not long after the interview, Noel Gallagher fired back, calling The 1975 frontman a "slack-jawed fkwit," adding that Matty "needs to go over how s* his band is and split up."