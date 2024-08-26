King Charles upsets Queen Camilla amid peace talks with Prince Harry

King Charles appeared to have upset his beloved wife, Queen Camilla, by considering the possibility of peace talks with Prince Harry.



The Monarch has reportedly seeking spiritual guidance and has been advised to make amends with his estranged son.

As reported by The Mail, an insider disclosed that "faith" has always played an important role in Charles' life, especially since he became King.

The source claimed, "Charles misses Harry deeply. He still loves his son and wishes for a reunion, regardless of whether Harry and Meghan want to return to royal duties."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry left the royal family in 2020 alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

Since then, the couple made it to the negative headlines due to their controversial statements against key royal figures, including Camilla.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex called her "other woman" and said that he and his brother Prince William urged Charles not to marry her as she might turn into a "wicked stepmother."

However, as per recent speculations, the King of England wants to open the doors of reconciliation for his son in his lifetime.