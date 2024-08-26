Prince Andrew receives stern warning as King Charles plans major action

Prince Andrew has been issued a serious warning as his feud with King Charles escalated.

The Duke of York has been asked by the Monarch to leave the massive Royal Lodge and move to Frogmore Cottage.

However, the 'disgraced' Duke is reportedly reluctant to accept the King's offer and relocate to another royal residence.

Now, a royal expert, Robert Jobson, told The Sun that it is high time for Andrew to "disappear" as King Charles seemingly wants his brother to be out of the picture due to his involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's controversy.

The author said, "He doesn't want to really leave but there is going to be a point where he's exposed. Eventually it seems like it's best for him to disappear."

"Let's not get away from the fact that the Epstein story is an absolute disaster for the royal family," Robert recalled.

It is important to note that the King of England has also reportedly pulled out the security from Andrew's current residence, dropping a major sign of his anger towards his brother.

The royal commentator further shared, "Andrew isn't even a working royal anymore, he can't go around saying he's the Queen's son, he's just not that important anymore. I think if the King is generous to offer him another place to live he should take it."