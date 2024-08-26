Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara leaves onlookers stunned with killer moves

Zahara Jolie enjoys dancing with sorority sisters at college

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara has delighted fans with her stunning dance moves in viral video.

The 19-year-old, who joined Spelman College in 2023, is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) organisation, which is the first sorority for black women.



The Kung Fu Panda 3 star can be seen flaunting her dance skills to Anycia and Lattothe's track, "Back Outside", in a viral TikTok video.

In the clip, the girls are seen wearing varying hues of green for their routine and the daughter of the superstars looks stunning as she rocks matching tank top, denim shorts and sneakers.

She received massive praise from social media users, with one writing: "Zahara is having the time of her life."

It is to mention here that after her parents' messy divorce Zahara dropped Pitt’s name from her surname in 2023, announcing herself as Zahara Marley Jolie, the same year she joined the college.

Zahara was adopted as a seven-month-old baby by the Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars in 2005.