Hailey Bieber wore Justin Bieber-chosen manicure during childbirth

Justin Bieber chose Hailey Bieber's manicure during baby birth

Justin Bieber chose the manicure and nail design his wife Hailey Bieber wore during the delivery of their first baby together.



The 30-year-old Baby singer, announced the birth of his first baby with the 27-year-old model to the world via an Instagram post Friday.

The snap in the social media post featured Jack, the baby boy’s little foot in a cosy blanket while Hailey's manicured finger caressed it.

Now, according to Hailey's manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, who also does Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney’s manicure too, the “muted nudish white micro French” design the model donned, was picked up by Justin.

“Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately and it was his request, “ Ganzorigt told Vogue.

Sending the internet in frenzy over her trendy nail designs is nothing for Hailey.

A source told Daily Mail earlier this month that she has “spent tens of millions on private jets to fly around the world, including once taking a plane just to get her nails done at a particular manicurist.”

The newly-parents couple hasn’t revealed the exact date of the baby boy’s birth.