Taylor Swift honoured by customised gift from Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift presented with a gift by Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift was honoured by London's Wembley Stadium with the gift of a customised guitar, for becoming the first artist to perform at the venue eight times in a single tour.



“In recognition of becoming the first solo artist to play Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour, we gifted Taylor Swift her own personalised Wembley guitar,” the venue announced on Friday, August 23, in a message on the arena’s social media pages.

“So long, Taylor. It was enchanting .”

Wembley presented the 34-year-old popstar with a blue-and-black acoustic guitar matching the exterior colours of the venue, with the words “So Long, Taylor” and "It's Been a Wembley Love Story," inscribed as a tribute to her hits Love Story and So Long, London.

The centre of the guitar was engraved with the date of each show.

They also left a handwritten note in between the strings of the guitar.

“Thank you for eight unforgettable nights under the [Wembley] arch. You are now, officially, the biggest-selling female artist to ever perform at Wembley Stadium, and we think that is something to celebrate,” the note read.

“We hope your very own Wembley Stadium guitar acts as a reminder of your record-breaking shows here in London. We would love you to come back soon.”

From June to August, Swift headlined eight shows at Wembley as part of the Eras Tour.

On Tuesday, August 20, she formally concluded the concerts, shattering the record for the most sold-out stadium appearances in a single tour for the first time in thirty years.

Michael Jackson held the record for thirty year, before his death in 2009,