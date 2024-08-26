Nicki Minaj sued by super-fan in defamation lawsuit

Nicki Minaj faces charges from fan Tameer Peak

Nicki Minaj faces charges worth $5 millions in a defamation lawsuit filed by Tameer Peak, a super-fan of 15 years.



According to Daily Mail, Peak filed the charges in Los Angeles Superior Court against the rapper seeking the amount of damages for “reputational harm, emotional distress, and financial loss.”

The 28-year-old fan, who lives in Newark, NJ, accused the 41-year-old hip-hop star of calling him “a paid mole sent to sabotage her” in 2017.

In a video that was uploaded on December 6 to TikTok, Nicki was met by Tameer and a few of her followers while sitting in a car. However, as soon as she realised he was "somebody that's been talking s***," she took to Instagram Live to call him out.

“What's the problem?” Minaj, real name Onika Maraj, asked. “Say what you got to say. You on candid camera, boo.”

Peak replied, “I be talking s*** because I love you, and I try to keep it real with you.”

To which the 12-time Grammy nominee hit back, “If you love me? Respect me. You better r-e-s-p-e-c-t!”

Among other accusations, Peak has claimed in the lawsuit that Nicki “invited” him to her hotel during this occurrence and “embarrassed him in front of 100K viewers.”