Rita Ora prefers a bite before every gig, 'for me, it’s gravy all the way’

Rita Ora on post-gig meals

Rita Ora seems to need to warm up before stepping up on the stage, and that also with a light meal.



Before stepping up on the stage at Manchester Pride on Saturday, the Hot Right Now songstress opened up about preferring a proper Northern chippy tea and partying in the city with a tequila in hand before taking the mic.

“I like a good, big lunch to keep my energy up before a show. It’s very important for me,” Rita said in a conversation with The Sun.

“I would love to have a chippy if I have time. And for me, it’s gravy all the way, she added, “And I love a tequila soda or vodka soda with lime.”

The singer also expressed her excitement for joining in the Pride celebrations in Manchester.

“I love going out in Manchester, it’s so much fun,” Rite said, “I can’t wait for the performance.”

She added, “I would always go to the underground bars and the underground clubs and that is where I fell in love with dance music and make-up melting off my face.”

“I had not got a clue what was going to happen in my career, she continued about why she stands in support for the Pride.

“I fell in love with dance music by being accepted in the gay raves in the clubs in the underground scene.”

Rita said that while “growing up,” she “felt the acceptance, through music, of being in the community.”