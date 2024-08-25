RHOA’s Porsha Williams pays tribute to late cousin Londie Favors at memorial

Porsha Williams honoures Londie Favors on what would have been her late cousin's 35th birthday

Porsha Williams honoured her late cousin Londie Favours at the former’s memorial following her death at 34 earlier this month.

On Saturday, August 24, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star penned a heartfelt tribute to Favors, whose 35th birthday she had marked last week.

"Rest well, beautiful Queen Londie," she began the lengthy caption alongside a carousel. "It was an honour and will stand now as one of my most important jobs as I served as the Officiant for your homegoing yesterday."

"Our whole family will forever miss you, and we will never be able to fill the void, and actually, we don’t want to," Williams continued. "I rather honour your legacy with living as you did with integrity, Loving spirit, sense of humour, True loyalty to those you loved, empathy and compassion for people you love and those you touch!"



"I will honour your memory by carrying on the legacy you built during your short time with us," she added, referring to Favors stint in the first and only season of Bravo’s RHOA spinoff, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters, which aired on the cable network in 2021.

"Love you, Londie, till we meet again," Williams wrote before signing off with a red heart and dove emoji.

On August 12, the Bravo star had announced Favors’ passing with a moving tribute on social media.