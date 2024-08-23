Ben Affleck seen downcast with child fin as Jennifer Lopez drops his last name

Jennifer Lopez lists April as separation date.

Ben Affleck was seen seeking solace from his children amid his ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The 52-year-old Academy Award-winner spent quality time with his 15-year-old son Fin, one of three children he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

On Thursday evening, the father-son duo enjoyed a movie night at a Marina Del Rey theater, catching the latest sci-fi thriller, Alien: Romulus.

The outing highlights Affleck’s focus on family support during this challenging time.

Lopez took a significant step in her divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, August 20—their second wedding anniversary—by filing for divorce without legal representation.

In her filing, obtained by DailyMail.com, she requested the restoration of her maiden name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

The singer, who has been spotted recently still wearing her wedding ring, cited April 26, 2024, as their date of separation.

The couple, who wed in July 2022, did not sign a prenuptial agreement, a detail insiders have revealed.



