Jennifer Lopez reveals real reason behind Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez takes one step further amid Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez is taking her split from Ben Affleck to a whole new level as she files to drop Affleck from her last name.

According to new court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, August 22, the 55-year-old requested to restore her name to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

The Boy Next Door alum also revealed the reason behind her tragic divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Although JLo supported the idea of distributing their assets and debts separately, she did not exactly brief on the “exact nature and extent” of community and quasi-community property.

According to reports, the latter are currently not known and “will be determined" in the given time.

In addition, the multi-hyphenate star decided to vote out of spousal support for both parties.

This comes after the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer filed for divorce from the Instigators actor on Tuesday, August 20, listing the date of separation as April 26.

The duo tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022, only to announce their separation two years later.