Jennifer Lopez reveals real reason behind Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez is taking her split from Ben Affleck to a whole new level as she files to drop Affleck from her last name.
According to new court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, August 22, the 55-year-old requested to restore her name to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.
The Boy Next Door alum also revealed the reason behind her tragic divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
Although JLo supported the idea of distributing their assets and debts separately, she did not exactly brief on the “exact nature and extent” of community and quasi-community property.
According to reports, the latter are currently not known and “will be determined" in the given time.
In addition, the multi-hyphenate star decided to vote out of spousal support for both parties.
This comes after the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer filed for divorce from the Instigators actor on Tuesday, August 20, listing the date of separation as April 26.
The duo tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022, only to announce their separation two years later.
Usher postponed three shows of Past Present Future tour after a neck injury during rehearsals
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce have some 'over the top' methods of keeping romance alive in 'painful' long-distance
Jen Miller ‘bothered’ by Jennifer Garner’s support for Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Jennifer Lopez seeking to drop Ben Affleck’s surname in recent divorce filings
Bunnie XO explained that these astrological placements are more attracted to 'hard work' than traditional gifts
Tim Burton ‘not interested’ in superhero movies after ‘Batman’, ‘Batman Returns’ in 1989, 1992