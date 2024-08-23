Ozzy Osbourne grieves loss of Pomeranian: ‘My good friend’

Ozzy Osbourne's pet Rocky died earlier this week

Ozzy Osbourn mourned the death of his furry pal Rocky the Pomeranian.



On Thursday, August 22, the former lead singer of Black Sabbath took to Instagram to announce the passing of his beloved dog.

"Two days ago, I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years," he revealed that the Pomeranian died earlier this week this. "I’ll see you on the other side my friend. I love you always - Ozzy."

The touching note accompanied a photo of the 75-year-old rocker holding his adorable companion.

In addition to Ozzy, his wife Sharon Osbourne also paid tribute to the departed pet.



"We lost an OG and Ozzy’s partner in crime ~ Rest Easy Rocky [Dog face, broken red heart and rainbow emoji]," she penned the caption accompanied by a video.

The clip features a montage of short videos and pictures of Rocky, playing outside and inside the home, snuggling in his resting place, and a picture with the former America’s Got Talent judge.

The Osbourne family, known for their love of Pomeranians, has faced pet loss before. In 2021, Ozzy and Sharon’s daughter Kelly Osbourne announced the death of her dog Polly on social media.