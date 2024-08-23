Jennifer Lopez files to drop Ben Affleck’s ‘romantic’ surname amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez drops Ben Affleck's surname amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez seems to be completely moving on from her estranged husband Ben Affleck amid the power couple’s divorce.



The actress filed a request to drop Ben’s surname in her divorce documents, as per Page Six.

According to the documents obtained by outlet, Jennifer, who took the actor’s last name when they tied the knot in July 2022, asked a judge to change her legal name from Jennifer Lynn Affleck to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

The 55-year-old songstress expressed joy on becoming Mrs. Affleck in the past, calling the act “romantic” and “traditional.”

“People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together,” she told Vogue in November 2022.

“We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.”

Jennifer even deemed it “non-traditional” when asked if she would prefer the actor to become Mr. Lopez.

“No! It’s not traditional,” she said.

“It doesn’t have any romance to it. It feels like it’s a power move, you know what I mean? I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person,” she explained.

“I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s OK, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl.”