Demi Lovato gets showered with love by fiance on her 32nd birthday

The newly engaged couple began dating in August 2022

Demi Lovato’s birthday was a special one, as she got to celebrate it with her soon-to-be husband, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes.

As the singer turned 32 years old on Tuesday, August 20, her fiancé — also a musician — made sure to shower her with love in a touching note posted to his Instagram the next day.

“Happy birthday to my whole world. You deserve nothing but happiness and love because that’s what you give to everyone you meet," Lutes, 27 began his wish, which was accompanied by a series of photos.

He continued to express his admiration for Lovato, praising her resolve and calling her “unstoppable.”

“Nothing in this life would mean anything if I didn’t have you. Love you more than you could ever know, my sweet cheese, my honey plum, my good time boiiii,” he gushed.

Lutes, who proposed to Demi in December 2023, wrapped up his note by playfully declaring, “Ps can’t wait to marry ur fine a**.”

The couple, who started dating in August 2022, aren’t wasting any time walking down the aisle.

“The best part of my birthday today was not only waking up to 32 lil kisses but knowing that this year I get to marry my soulmate. I can’t wait for our future together,” responded Lovato in the comments.

Even her mother chimed in with love for her future son-in-law, writing, “Her birthday will be a happy one becuz of YOU.”