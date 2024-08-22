King Charles latest health condition sparks fear in Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace takes shocking measures as King Charles' health deteriorates, a new report claimed.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Palace officials are giving the "impression" that the Monarch is on the "mend," but the insider revealed that he is "still very sick."

The source said, "Still, he's the king and palace officials are practical enough to know death is a possibility."

The King of England was last seen in public during his visit to the victims of the Southport attack on August 20.

Speaking of Charles' royal engagements, the source shared that His Majesty has been fulfilling his duties however things have been "rough" for him.

"He's making public appearances, but they're for shorter periods of time. He's often whisked in by helicopter and then whisked out. After an engagement, he needs a good rest," an insider added.

For the unversed, King Charles has been currently undergoing cancer treatment after the Palace confirmed the Monarch's alarming health condition in February.

Moreover, Charles' beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton also left the world in shock after announcing her cancer diagnosis in the following month, leaving royal fans worried about the future of the monarchy.