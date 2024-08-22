Queen Camilla sends strong message to Prince Harry: 'respect'

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla has taken a big step after Prince Harry's bombshell interview as she's set to star in a new documentary.

The 77-year-old Queen’s domestic violence campaign is being promoted in a new ITV documentary just one month after King Charles' younger son Harry was interviewed on the same channel about his legal pursuits.



90-minute documentary "Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors", which will air later in 2024, features conversations between the Queen and the victims of domestic abuse as well as relatives who have lost loved ones and those working to end violence against women.



Camilla has also said that young people should be taught "respect" as part of the drive to "obliterate" such violence.

The news seems to be a message to Harry who recently appeared on the same network to express his concerns about the media's practice. The Duke took part in a documentary just last month, titled "Tabloids on Trial".

Camilla, who's patron of the charity SafeLives, has always raised voice for the safety of women and made many visits to refuges. She has also backed calls for a domestic abuse campaign to be introduced in schools nationwide.

Harry, in his interview, has spoken at length about the ongoing legal battle and why the late Queen Elizabeth II is "very much up there saying, 'See this through to the end,'" while discussing his privacy lawsuit win against NGN.