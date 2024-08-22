Sabrina Carpenter surprises fans with 'Taste' teaser featuring Jenna Ortega

Sabrina Carpenter gives a 'Taste' of her new music collaboration with Jenna Ortega

Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans with a tantalising preview of her upcoming song, Taste, but it was the unexpected guest star in the 16-second clip that really got everyone buzzing—Jenna Ortega!

On Wednesday, August 21, the Espresso hitmaker took to Instagram to unveil a teaser of her new track.

"Taste! Coming this Friday [kiss mark emoji]," Carpenter, 25, captioned the video that opened with her grabbing a sharp mirrored knife from a bed of weapons before making her way into a mansion.

The Please Please Please chart topper heads straight to confront Ortega, 21, in the shower with a man. The clip culminates with Carpenter tearing open the shower curtain and charging at the Wednesday star, capturing a moment of intense fear in her eyes.

The teaser ignited a frenzy of excitement in the comments section.

"OMG !!!! was not expecting Jenna Ortega but amazing choice … two iconic queens," one fan exclaimed.

Another chimed in, "What Disney crossover episode is this? Girl Meets World + Stuck in the Middle [crying and kiss mark emoji]," referring to both stars' Disney Channel pasts.

"I just know this music video is going to eat," predicted a third user, while another boldly declared, "Jenna and Sabrina coming for Oscars, yup."

Taste is the third single from Carpenter’s upcoming sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, set to release on August 23.