Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez split creates hurdles in Jennifer Garner's love life

Jennifer Garner's relationship with John Miller suffers amid Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez split

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller are reportedly on a break amid Ben Affleck split from Jennifer Lopez.

A source opened up to Life & Style about the apparent distance in the pair’s relationship, holding Ben Affleck responsible.

The insider further revealed that the long-time partners ‘have been on a break’ given that their romance began to suffer around the same time Affleck’s marriage to JLo crumbled.

The source explained that the Good Will Hunting star ‘had so much going on’ with Jen, ‘it just took a toll’ on her relationship with John.

They said, “And she and John ended up going their separate ways. It wasn’t her choice.”

JLo filed for divorce from Ben on Wednesday, August 20 after listing their date of separation as April 26.

Meanwhile, Jen has always been a rock for Ben following their divorce in 2015. The 13 Going on 30 star even supported him when he checked into rehab for alcohol abuse.

In addition, the two have been close enough to share the security code, which they both had access to during Affleck's separation from JLo.