Billie Eilish can't believe her latest Spotify achievement

Billie Eilish has reached a new high, becoming the most streamed monthly artist on Spotify as of June 2024, surpassing The Weeknd.

The Grammy winner expressed her excitement on Instagram, saying: "Number 1 in the world on Spotify i really can’t even believe this. i love you all so much this is the craziest thing ever."

The What Was I Made For singer has made history by becoming the third artist, and the youngest, to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

She joins Taylor Swift and The Weeknd in this exclusive group. The Weeknd, who previously held the top spot, showed his support for Eilish as she approached his record, sharing a post that read: "Billie Eilish is now less than 1 million listeners away from becoming the #1 artist with most monthly listeners on Spotify."

He added: "Let's go!"

Following the release of her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, in April, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, Billie Eilish continues to break records on Spotify.

The Blinding Lights crooner has an impressive eight songs in the platform's Billions Club, including hits like Lovely with Khalid, Bad Guy, When the Party's Over, and Happier Than Ever, among others, each with over one billion streams.