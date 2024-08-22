Coldplay performs 'Love Story' in Vienna after Taylor Swift cancelled gigs

Coldplay took the stage in Vienna, Austria, for their 'Music of the Spheres' world tour

Coldplay gave a special nod to Swifties during their recent concert in Vienna.

With Taylor Swift having cancelled her shows in the Austrian capital due to a serious terror threat earlier this month, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin decided to lift the spirits of disappointed fans who missed out on the Eras Tour.

During their own stop in Vienna for their Music of the Spheres world tour on Wednesday, August 21, the group performed Swift’s beloved 2008 hit, Love Story, alongside their opening act, Maggie Rogers.

The duo led the crowd in an acoustic rendition of the love ballad, a clip of which Rogers shared on her Instagram.

That same day, Swift finally broke her silence about the foiled terrorist attack that forced her to cancel her highly anticipated Eras Tour shows in Vienna.

In a lengthy Instagram caption, the multi-Grammy winner expressed how “devastating” the situation was and explained why she hadn’t made a statement earlier.

“Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” she explained.

“In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to,” she asserted.