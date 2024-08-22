Lala Kent on fallen off friendship with Katie Maloney and others

Lala Kent on Vanderpump Rules costars

Lala Kent has accepted that her beautiful friendship with her Vanderpump Rules costars, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, is a thing of the past now.



“They all have a really special place in my heart. I had a really fun time with Ariana [Madix] when I first was on the show. Katie, my friendship with her [during] season 10, I thought that that friendship was really on point,” she said during the Wednesday, August 21, episode of her Give Them Lala podcast.

“When I think back, I’m like, ‘Wow, even though it was a hard time in my life, that friendship really got me through a tough time in my life.’”

However, Lala, 33, admitted still being “very fond” of Katie and other co-stars she had a good bond with.

“I had really fun times with Kristen Doute. I’ve had fun times where it was me and the Witches of WeHo,” she continued, talking about Katie, 37, Kristen, 41, and former costar Stassi Schroeder.

“There were so many fun times that if I could go back and relive those moments, I totally would.”

She also shed light on her relationship with Katie after last season, where they were mostly at odds.

“Katie and I were very close. I don’t think now we have anything in common and that’s OK,” Lala claimed. “I don’t even know what we would talk about [now]. We’re just in such different places and I think that friendship was meant to be the way it was for the time being.”

She now believe that her friendship with Katie “ran it course.”

“I think that that’s totally OK. I have nothing but fond memories of the friendship I had with Ariana and Doute. But people change and move on.”

“There’s not a lot to talk about anymore — and we’re just in different stages of life,” she concluded. “So no matter why we fell off, I don’t really give a s—t. What I do know is the time that we had together, I really enjoyed. And I wish them all the best.”