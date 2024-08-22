Meghan McCain lashes out at Blake Lively for It Ends With Us press tour

Blake Lively faces backlash by Meghan McCain over It Ends With Us press tour

Meghan McCain has recently lashed out at Blake Lively for her press tour for Colleen Hoover’s movie adaptation, It Ends With Us movie.



Speaking on the latest episode of Citizen McCain podcast, Meghan explained how Blake “fielded” questions about the movie on her press tour.

“If you're taking on the responsibility of telling the story about a woman in a domestic violence situation, you have to be respectful that you're representing victims millions and millions of women and men who are victims of domestic violence,” said the TV personality.

Meghan explained, “I was very surprised at some of her responses. I think the tone she's setting in a lot of the press with this, saying, put on your florals and come together, girls.”

The American blogger revealed that she doesn’t “want to put florals on and go with my girlfriends and go watch a fun girl movie about domestic violence.”

Meghan then slammed Blake, saying, “I don't understand why she's famous other than Gossip Girl and [being] married to Ryan Reynolds.”

The media personality stated, “I don't think I've ever seen anything she's actually in.”

Meghan mentioned, “I'm also just sick of hearing about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.”

“I'm sick of hearing about them, and I think that's a dangerous spot for any celebrity,” she added.