King Charles shares much-relieved news amid summer break: 'moved to tears'

The King has been undergoing treatment for cancer after announcing his diagnosis in February

King Charles shared a heartfelt update on his health while visiting Southport, where he met with locals affected by last month’s tragic knife attack.



The monarch, who announced his cancer diagnosis in February, has been undergoing treatment for the illness.

He travelled to the Merseyside town to extend his personal condolences and support to a community still grappling with the aftermath of the horrific event.

Hundreds gathered outside the town hall for a chance to see the King, who was greeted with applause and cheers, with some shouting, "God save the King."

Among the attendees was Linsey Hislop, a devoted royalist, who took the opportunity to speak with His Majesty. Concerned about his well-being during his cancer treatment, she asked how he was feeling.

According to The Mirror, the King responded with a simple, "I'm not too bad."

Hislop later expressed her appreciation for the King’s visit, noting that her son, a police officer, had been on duty during the recent riots, making the visit particularly meaningful for her family.

Many in the crowd were visibly moved to tears as they watched the King pause to reflect on the extensive display of floral tributes, teddy bears, and balloons left in memory of the young victims. The King acknowledged the grief and solidarity, remarking, "Look at all the flowers!"

He also expressed concern for those waiting to see him, hoping they had not been kept too long. The King met with survivors of the attack and their families, as well as family liaison officers. At Southport Community Fire Station, he thanked representatives from Merseyside’s emergency services and local community groups for their bravery and dedication.

After spending the afternoon in Southport, the King returned to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for his summer break.