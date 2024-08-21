Brittany Cartwright draws line with ex-Jax Taylor ahead of 'The Valley' S2

Brittany Cartwright says she has nothing to do with the son of her father Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright has clearly put her limits on the table as Jax Taylor returns to film The Valley season two.

A source informed People on Tuesday, August 20, that Taylor is rejoining the show after completing a 30-day stint at a mental health facility and Cartwright's attitude towards the news.

"Brittany was supportive of Jax's decision to seek help for their son's sake. However, going forward, she's not interested in having anything to do with him," the insider asserted.

Taylor, 45, and Cartwright, 35, are parents to three-year-old son Michael Cauchi. The couple announced their separation in February. "Jax and I are taking time apart," Cartwright stated on their joint podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.

Their split was made public before the premiere of The Valley season one earlier in February.

At the premiere, Cartwright shared with the publication that she felt "a little bit of relief" after separating from Taylor, adding that she "needed this space" and that it was "best for [their] family."

Regarding the second season, the source noted, "At this time, the pair aren't capable of being in the same room together or being in communication with one another."

"As the new season of The Valley unfolds, a lot of shocking details will come to the surface," the insider teased. "Since nothing has been off-limits, it may end up being the most unpredictable, no-holds-barred season to ever appear on reality television yet."