Ben Affleck fuels Jennifer Garner reunion as Jennifer Lopez chapter ends

Ben Affleck seemingly had the support of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner as he was delivered a big blow by his now-estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.

The Air director’s marriage with Lopez is coming to an end after two years as Lopez officially filed for divorce on their second anniversary, on August 20th.

However, Affleck was in the company of Garner just hours before he received the news of the divorce filing, reported People Magazine.

The Batman actor was spotted returning to L.A. with Garner after taking their daughter Violet, 18, to college at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. After getting off the plane, Garner and Affleck got in the car and left together.

The former couple also share daughter Seraphina,15, and son Samuel, 12.

Amid his marital troubles with the Waiting for Tonight singer, Affleck had been leaning onto his ex-wife for support while navigating his issues.

The Alias star was reportedly helping Affleck “figure out” his marriage after he moved into a rental property closer to her. Although the report by Daily Mail suggested that Garner may be at her limit as she “felt like she was second” to Lopez during her marriage to Affleck.

It is unclear if Affleck was beginning to have regrets over leaving Garner, but it seems that he is making sure that he maintains his bond with her.

As for their children, they are all ready to move ahead from the split and are okay with their father ending things with Lopez, a source revealed to Page Six.