Taylor Swift's Eras Tour finale features surprise video premiere

Taylor Swift ended her European Eras Tour in London with a surprise premiere of the music video for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.



The video gives a behind-the-scenes look at her tour, which started in March and visited cities worldwide. She debuted the video after performing Karma to close the show.

The nearly four-minute video features her dancers, and crew members, and answers questions about the show's secrets, like her stage "dives" and pre-show transportation via a cleaning cart.

After premiering the video, Swift finished her European tour with five sold-out shows at London's Wembley Stadium, where she was joined by Jack Antonoff for a special performance of Death by a Thousand Cuts and Getaway Car.

The singer-songwriter's Eras Tour saw a surprise performance with Florence Welch, debuting their joint song.

The music video for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart is the second from Swift's recent album, sparking speculation about its lyrics, which may be about her past relationships with Joe Alwyn or Matty Healy, or her current one with Travis Kelce.

The Eras Tour takes a brief break now until it kicks off once again in Miami on October 18.