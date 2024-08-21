Jennifer Lopez sends brutal message to Ben Affleck with divorce filing date

Jennifer Lopez is 'done waiting' for Ben Affleck to mend their strained relationship

Jennifer Lopez has sent a stark message to Ben Affleck with the timing of her divorce filing: second anniversary of their Southern wedding.

According to People, a source close to Lopez, 55, who went on to end her marriage of two years with the Daredevil star on Tuesday, Aug. 20, without a lawyer, alluded that the significant date she chose to proceed with the divorce indicated how their relationship had been ruptured over the course.

"She was done waiting and the date she did it speaks a ton," the insider said.

The move "gives her control of the process," adds the source. "It's good that she did it."

In her divorce filing, Lopez listed the estranged couple's date of separation as April 26, 2024.

Additionally, the On The Floor hitmaker and Affleck, 52, got engaged in April 2022 and legally tied the knot in July 2022 during a surprise wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

A month after the Vegas wedding, the two exchanged vows again in a larger wedding ceremony in Georgia in August 2022.

The later celebration was held on Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah.