Snoop Dogg recalls iconic first meeting with Sir Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney and Snoop Dogg showed major respect for each other when they first met earlier this year.

Recalling their first meeting during an interview with Complex alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop, 52, revealed that he was backstage smoking a blunt when he was told that the Beatles legend wanted to meet him.

“I’m a f**kin’ fan of the Beatles,” Snoop admitted, recalling that he prepared to put out the blunt.

However, McCartney, 82, insisted that he didn’t as he gave him a hug.

The Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker gushed, “It’s like, ‘F**k. Paul McCartney knows who the f**k Snoop Dogg is,” he said before correcting it to: “F**k who Snoop Dogg is. This is Paul McCartney, he knows who I am.”

He added, “That’s the experience that I love is when the people you respect, respect you. And that’s only from doing quality s**t.”

The meeting took place after Snoop performed at a tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Resurfaced photos from the event show Snoop, beaming with excitement, hugging McCartney and flashing the shaka sign.

When asked about the possibility of collaborating with McCartney, Snoop’s answer was an enthusiastic “F**k yes, in a heartbeat.” He even joked about creating a modern version of some classics with McCartney, such as Ebony & Ivory or The Girl Is Mine.