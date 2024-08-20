Oprah Winfrey shares two cents on ageing after turning 70

Oprah Winfrey reflects on ageing after turning 70

Oprah Winfrey has recently shared her views on ageing after turning 70.



Speaking on Al Roker’s Today show on August 20, the media mogul said, “I was excited to make the number. I’m excited to make every number.”

“I remember many, many years ago as a young girl, I always thought I would never make it to the 60s or 70s. I had this number in my head that I thought, ‘Okay, I’m going to be out by then,’” recalled the former talkshow host.

Oprah mentioned, “I don't know why… I think I had a vision of it when I was a kid and I think it is because under the circumstances that I was living [in] when I was a little girl in Milwaukee on welfare with my mother.”

“What I now know is if I had stayed in those circumstances, I probably wouldn’t be here, healthy and strong and vibrant,” added The Color Purple star.

When Al questioned Oprah, “If she felt concept of gratitude had deepened with age,” to which she replied, “I would not say that it’s deeper Al, because I’ve been doing it for so long.”

“I would say that there’s a sense of knowing that there isn’t as much time life and I am at peace with that knowing,” noted The Butler actress.

Oprah stated, “And there’s a sense of urgency, for me, about living well," she added. "And so that’s all about health.”

In 2019, she told PEOPLE that she never thought she would live beyond 56, saying, “When I got to 57, it was like, ‘Why did all my life I think it was going to be 56?’”

Oprah dished, “At the time I started having this vision of 56, it was when I was in Milwaukee and I was trapped in a world where I could see how dire it was.”