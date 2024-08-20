Royal family shares emotional video with statement as Harry, Meghan return

King Charles III's office has released a brand new video of the monarch with heartfelt message after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned from Colombia to their loved ones.

The 75-year-old monarch got emotional as he visited the families and community affected by the deaths of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.



The royal family shared the touching moments on their social media accounts with heart-wrenching words: "Remembering Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar.



"The King has been in Southport to express his continued support for those affected by the 29th July attack and the riots which followed."

The King held a private meeting with families and some of the children who were at the event when the attack happened last month.



Prince William and Harry's father also expressed his support for those affected by the 29th July attack and the riots which followed.

The post comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their successful four-day trip of Colombia and returned to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito.