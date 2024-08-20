King Charles holds back tears as he meets with knife attack survivors in Southport

King Charles was overwhelmed with emotions as he arrived in Southport to meet the survivors of a mass stabbing last month.



The 75-year-old monarch could not control his emotions as he met with some of the children who were taking part in American pop superstar Taylor Swift-themed class at a dance centre when a knifeman wreaked havoc with offensive.

Prince William and Harry's father will also meet emergency workers and the local community following a spate of riots across the town and the UK.

Three young girls - Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine - were killed and 10 others were injured.

The King had tears in his eyes during his latest outing after starting his summer break with the royal family at Balmoral castle.

The monarch showed his support for the families and community affected by the deaths of their loved ones.

Prince William and Harry's cancer-stricken dad arrived with a wave for onlookers as he entered Southport's town hall where he held a private meeting with families and some of the children who were at the event when the attack happened last month.

Buckingham Palace announced the visit three hours earlier, bringing out crowds who cheered on his arrival. After meeting the families, the King then spent time with members of the Southport community at the town hall.

The teary-eyed royal also viewed the flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and other tributes left in memory of the victims.